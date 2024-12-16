Mohsin Naqvi Sisits Saudi Anti-Narcotics HQ, Discusses Bilateral Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, visited the Saudi Anti-Narcotics Headquarters, where he was warmly received by Major General Muhammad Al-Qarni, Director General of Saudi Anti-Narcotics, on Monday.
During the visit, both sides held detailed discussions on enhancing collaboration to combat drug trafficking. They agreed to take more effective measures under bilateral cooperation and discussed strategies to tackle the growing global challenge of narcotics.
Saudi Arabia offered to assist Pakistan with advanced drug detection equipment, reflecting its commitment to shared goals.
Minister Naqvi toured the headquarters, observing the control room and other departments, and received a comprehensive briefing on Saudi Arabia’s anti-narcotics initiatives.
He extended an invitation to Major General Al-Qarni to visit Pakistan for further dialogue and cooperation.
Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need for joint efforts, stating, “No country can tackle the menace of drugs alone; it has become a shared global challenge. Pakistan will continue its cooperation with Saudi Arabia to create a drug-free environment for future generations.”
The briefing also highlighted ongoing coordination between Saudi Arabia’s Anti-Narcotics Department and Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), including the recent arrest of two drug suspects in Pakistan based on Saudi intelligence.
