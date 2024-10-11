Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Strongly Condemns Attack On Coal Miners In Duki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns attack on coal miners in Duki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Federal minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the brutal attack on coal miners in the Duki area of Balochistan, where 20 workers were tragically killed by armed individuals.

The minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident, labeling it a grave tragedy for the nation.

In a statement, Naqvi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, offering sympathy and support to those affected by the loss. "We share the grief of the bereaved families equally," he stated, emphasizing the government's solidarity with the mourning families during this difficult time.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack and reassured the public that justice would be served.

"The malicious elements involved in this tragic incident will not escape the law," Naqvi declared, vowing that the perpetrators of this heinous crime would face the full force of justice.

Naqvi firmly stated that those responsible for the senseless killing of innocent workers would not be granted any leniency, stressing the need for accountability and ensuring the safety of laborers across the country.

The attack on the coal miners has sparked widespread outrage, with leaders across the political spectrum expressing their condemnation and calling for urgent measures to prevent such atrocities in the future.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Balochistan Condemnation Government Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

3 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

17 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

17 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

19 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

21 hours ago
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

21 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

23 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

23 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan