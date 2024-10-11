Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns attack on coal miners in Duki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Federal minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the brutal attack on coal miners in the Duki area of Balochistan, where 20 workers were tragically killed by armed individuals.

The minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident, labeling it a grave tragedy for the nation.

In a statement, Naqvi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, offering sympathy and support to those affected by the loss. "We share the grief of the bereaved families equally," he stated, emphasizing the government's solidarity with the mourning families during this difficult time.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack and reassured the public that justice would be served.

"The malicious elements involved in this tragic incident will not escape the law," Naqvi declared, vowing that the perpetrators of this heinous crime would face the full force of justice.

Naqvi firmly stated that those responsible for the senseless killing of innocent workers would not be granted any leniency, stressing the need for accountability and ensuring the safety of laborers across the country.

The attack on the coal miners has sparked widespread outrage, with leaders across the political spectrum expressing their condemnation and calling for urgent measures to prevent such atrocities in the future.