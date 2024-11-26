Mohsin Naqvi Strongly Condemns Attack On Rangers, Police Personnel By Miscreants
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack on Rangers and police personnel on Srinagar Highway by the miscreants.
Interior Minister paid homage to the four Rangers personnel who were martyred in the attack and expressed heartfelt condolences to their families.
He directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured Rangers and police personnel.
The Interior Minister said that the nation salutes the martyred Rangers personnel, who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties.
He emphasized that all those involved in the attack will be brought to justice and will be tried under the law.
He emphasized that the sacrifices of the martyred Rangers personnel will not go in vain.
He added that the government stands with the families of the martyrs and will always be with them.
