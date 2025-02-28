Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast in the mosque of Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Maulana Hamidul Haq along with others in the tragic incident.

Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt condolences to the families of Maulana Hamidul Haq and other martyrs.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He paid tribute to the religious services of Maulana Hamidul Haq and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and his devotees in this hour of grief.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that no words are enough to condemn this tragic incident.

He said the enemy is carrying out heinous conspiracies to destabilize the country, but with the support of the nation, every conspiracy of the enemy will be foiled.

He assured that the government stands by the families of the martyrs and the injured and will provide all possible assistance.