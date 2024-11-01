Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns explosion in Mastung

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday strongly condemned an explosion near Civil Hospital Chowk in Mastung, which claimed the lives of three children and a police officer.

In a statement, he expressed his deep sorrow over the death of children and a police officer and shared his heartfelt condolences, standing in solidarity with the bereaved families.

He denounced the incident, saying, “No words are enough to condemn the incident of targeting innocent children.”

He described the attack as an "act of brutality," adding that "targeting children is a heinous crime that no one should tolerate.

"

The Interior Minister made it clear that those responsible for such horrific acts should face no leniency. "The beasts who play with the lives of innocent children do not deserve any compassion," he stated.

In a message of support, Minister Naqvi assured the families of the martyrs that the government stands with them in this painful time.

He also extended prayers for the swift recovery of the injured, emphasizing the government's commitment to bring the perpetrators to justice.