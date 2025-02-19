Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns terrorist incident in Barkhan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist incident in Barkhan.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic killing of seven passengers in the incident.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved.

He stated that we share the grief of the families of the martyrs, emphasizing that those who target innocent civilians do not deserve any leniency.

He stressed that anti-state elements are hatching sinister conspiracies to create instability, but any such attempt will be foiled with the support of the nation.