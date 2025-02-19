Mohsin Naqvi Strongly Condemns Terrorist Incident In Barkhan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist incident in Barkhan.
He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic killing of seven passengers in the incident.
He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved.
He stated that we share the grief of the families of the martyrs, emphasizing that those who target innocent civilians do not deserve any leniency.
He stressed that anti-state elements are hatching sinister conspiracies to create instability, but any such attempt will be foiled with the support of the nation.
Recent Stories
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant
EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DHO visits basic health centers6 minutes ago
-
Zafar Agha Chairperson 'SANA FAME' Scholarship Program Committee, USA, Visits CMC Larkana6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns terrorist incident in Barkhan6 minutes ago
-
Man jailed for life for raping6 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti for comprehensive strategy to improve healthcare system16 minutes ago
-
PM invites Bahrain's businessmen to invest in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court:16 minutes ago
-
Technical education cornerstone for national development: Fawad Hashim16 minutes ago
-
AC fines marriage hall for violations26 minutes ago
-
Health minister promises upgradation of THQ in Kot Addu26 minutes ago
-
IFA takes bold steps to cut salt intake, promotes healthier eating36 minutes ago
-
DC launches second phase of 30-day big catch-up campaign36 minutes ago