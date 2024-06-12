Mohsin Naqvi Takes Notice Of Delay In Capita's Beautification Plan
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the delay in Islamabad's beautification plan and ordered the immediate removal of the Member Environment of CDA.
The Interior Minister stated that any further delay in the project will not be tolerated and those officers who didn’t perform would not have a place in his team.
He directed the Chairman CDA to appoint a hardworking and competent officer to the post of Member Environment, who can work round the clock to ensure the successful implementation of Islamabad's beautification plan.
