Mohsin Naqvi Takes Notice Of Overbilling Complaints From Protected Consumers
Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday took strict notice of the increasing complaints of overbilling of protected consumers and ordered legal action against the officers and staff involved in it.
The Minister issued directions to all Directors of FIA to immediately redress the injustice being faced by consumers using up to 200 units.
He has strictly prohibited the inclusion of protected consumers in the non-protected category, terming it a criminal act that will not be tolerated.
Mohsin Naqvi ordered FIA to review the entire situation and take action against those responsible without any discrimination, in light of the facts.
He reiterated that adding protected consumers in the list of non-protected consumers is unacceptable under any circumstances.
He further said that the overbilling has put an additional burden of millions of rupees on consumers, and protected consumers who are already facing difficulties have been further affected.
He emphasized that the overbilling complaints and injustices faced by protected consumers must be addressed immediately.
