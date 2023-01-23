Mohsin Naqvi takes oath as caretaker CM Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Sunday administered the oath to Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of the province.

The oath taking ceremony was held at Governor House here on Sunday night, hours after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification for his appointment as caretaker chief minister of the Punjab.

Political and social personalities attended the oath taking ceremony.

It may be mentioned here that the nomination of Mohsin Raza Naqvi as caretaker chief minister Punjab was referred by the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.