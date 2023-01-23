UrduPoint.com

Mohsin Naqvi Takes Oath As Caretaker CM Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Mohsin Naqvi takes oath as caretaker CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Sunday administered the oath to Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of the province.

The oath taking ceremony was held at Governor House here on Sunday night, hours after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification for his appointment as caretaker chief minister of the Punjab.

Political and social personalities attended the oath taking ceremony.

It may be mentioned here that the nomination of Mohsin Raza Naqvi as caretaker chief minister Punjab was referred by the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Governor Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan May Sunday Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremi ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu D ..

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

3 hours ago
 ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker P ..

ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM

3 hours ago
 RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

4 hours ago
 Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, a ..

Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, almost twice as many as 2021

4 hours ago
 International Friendly Futsal Championship for the ..

International Friendly Futsal Championship for the Deaf starts tomorrow in Al Dh ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.