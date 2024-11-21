Mohsin Naqvi, UK’s Hamish Falconer Discuss Strengthening Pak-UK Relations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday met with Hamish Falconer, the UK’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Pakistan and Afghanistan, to discuss enhancing bilateral ties and areas of mutual interest.
The meeting, held in Islamabad, was attended by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Muhammad Faisal.
Discussions centered on fostering closer collaboration and implementing joint measures to bolster Pak-UK relations.
Minister Naqvi expressed warm wishes to Falconer and reaffirmed his commitment to further solidifying the historic friendship between the two nations.
He emphasized the importance of transitioning from mutual cooperation to a sustainable economic partnership, citing the UK as a "strong and excellent friend of Pakistan.
"
The leaders highlighted the need for greater bilateral and regional synergy while addressing contemporary challenges.
Naqvi underscored Pakistan's dedication to ensuring the rights and safety of minority communities, calling their protection a top priority.
He also stressed the necessity of coordinated efforts to counter baseless rumors and propaganda on social media platforms.
Falconer’s visit is expected to infuse new warmth into Pak-UK relations and pave the way for enhanced cooperation in diverse fields.
