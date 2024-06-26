- Home
Mohsin Naqvi Urges Combined Efforts Against Drug Abuse, Illicit Trafficking To Make Pakistan Free Of Drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday stated that the fight against drug abuse and trafficking cannot be fruitful unless we all as a nation put our combined efforts behind this noble cause to make Pakistan a healthy society free of drugs.
"I must acknowledge that the fight against drug abuse and trafficking cannot be fruitful unless we all as a nation put our combined efforts behind this noble cause to make Pakistan a healthy society, free of drugs", he said.
Naqvi expressed these words in his message issued on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking day being observed today.
Given the devastating effects of drug abuse on our society, it is imperative to make this fight against drugs a national priority, he said.
This year's theme for the day is "The Evidence is Clear: invest in Prevention,"
Narcotics Minister said, "I urge all citizens to join hands with us in this critical mission. Prevention lies at the heart of our strategy, and we must prioritize preventive education, community engagement, and robust law enforcement to stem the tide of drug abuse.
Mohsin Naqvi said "Let us reaffirm our resolve to build a healthier, drug-free Pakistan. Together, we can make significant strides in safeguarding the well-being of our nation and future generations.
As we observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking today, it is a staunch reminder of the persistent danger posed by substance abuse within our society adding he said Pakistan has long been exposed to its wide-ranging negative consequences on the overall fabric of the society and the associated array of problems including crime, violence, health deterioration, and productivity loss.
Recognizing the magnitude of this challenge, he said the Government of Pakistan was undertaking comprehensive measures against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in alignment with its National Anti-Narcotics Policy of 2019.
This policy encompasses a holistic approach, incorporating Drug Demand Reduction, Drug Supply Reduction, and International Cooperation, he added.
These strategic pillars serve as the foundation of our endeavors to counter the spread of narcotics and controlled substances within our nation's borders, he maintained.
