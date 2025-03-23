Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Urges National Unity And Commitment On Pakistan Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Mohsin Naqvi urges National Unity and Commitment on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day, stating that March 23 reminds us of the sacrifices and struggles of our forefathers.

He said that Pakistan Day is not just a moment of celebration but also a reminder of our responsibilities towards the future. He added that "This day teaches us for the renewal of unity, sacrifice, and determination".

Interior Minister emphasized that we must pledge national solidarity and brotherhood and unite for the sake of Pakistan.

He stated that we must prioritize the interests of our beloved country and work collectively for its progress and prosperity by setting aside mutual differences.

Interior Minister stressed that instead of mere rhetoric, it is time to truly follow the principles of unity, faith and discipline.

He highlighted that Pakistan is a great blessing for us, and it is our collective responsibility to protect it.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that with national solidarity and determination, we will face the challenges confronting Pakistan. He expressed that every Pakistani must play an active role in ensuring national security, development, and stability.

Reaffirming his commitment to combating terrorism, he said that there is no place for terrorists and miscreants in Pakistan.

He emphasized that the fight against extremism and terrorism is ongoing and will continue til its complete eradication.

He said, "Let us reaffirm our commitment today to work together for a bright and prosperous Pakistan."

