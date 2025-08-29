Mohsin Naqvi, U.S. Envoy discuss enhanced cooperation in security & investment sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi held a follow-up meeting on Friday with the United States Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker, during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation across multiple sectors.

The meeting covered a wide range of issues, including Pakistan–U.S. relations, mutual security concerns, and matters about Pakistanis wanted in the United States. Both parties agreed to expand collaboration in border security, counter-narcotics operations, coast guard capabilities, and forensic sciences, aiming to build more robust institutional linkages between the two countries.

Chargé d’Affaires Baker expressed her condolences over the tragic loss of lives and property caused by the recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, extending the sympathies of the American people to those affected.

During the talks, Minister Naqvi welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on working jointly with Pakistan to increase oil reserves, describing the statement as a “positive and encouraging development.

” He emphasized that Pakistan offers significant opportunities for American investors, particularly in the energy sector, and assured that the government would provide every possible facilitation to U.S. businesses seeking to invest in Pakistan.

“American investors can greatly benefit from investment prospects in oil and other key sectors. The Government of Pakistan is committed to ensuring that they are fully supported,” Naqvi stated.

Chargé d’Affaires Baker reaffirmed that the United States attaches “special importance” to its relationship with Pakistan and expressed Washington’s willingness to deepen cooperation in both economic and security domains.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha and Additional Interior Secretary Major General Noor Wali Khan, underscoring the significance of the dialogue for future collaboration.