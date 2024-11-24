Mohsin Naqvi Visits D-Chowk To Boost Morale Of Police, FC, Rangers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited D-Chowk to boost the morale of police, FC, and Rangers.
He met with the personnel on duty and appreciated their high morale.
Interior Minister commended the personnel on duty for their dedication. He paid tribute to them for their hard work and dedication to maintaining law and order.
The minister praised the personnel on duty for protecting the lives and property of citizens day and night. He directed that all possible facilities be provided to the personnel performing their duties, saying that it is our responsibility to take care of you.
Mohsin Naqvi said that the morale of the Islamabad police, FC, and Rangers personnel is very high. He added that the Islamabad police, FC, and Rangers personnel are always alert.
The Interior Minister commended all the personnel performing their duties, saying that you all deserve appreciation for ensuring the rule of law. "You are fulfilling your national duty with a sense of responsibility and We are all with you", he said.
Federal Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IG Islamabad Police, and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad were also present on the occasion.
