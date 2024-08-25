Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Visits Data Darbar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Mohsin Naqvi visits Data Darbar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Data darbar here on Sunday to attend the second day of Urs.

He placed a Chadar and flowers on the shrine. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the development of the country and the prosperity of the people. He also prayed for the oppressed Muslims of Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the renovation project of Data Darbar, while the Secretary Auqaf Punjab gave a briefing about the project and informed about the progress.

Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the devotees coming from all over the country and the world. Saints including Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) taught peace and harmony in the subcontinent, he said, adding that today we need to follow the teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh and other saints.

Related Topics

Occupied Kashmir World Palestine Punjab Interior Minister Progress Sunday Muslim All From Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan