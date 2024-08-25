Mohsin Naqvi visits Data Darbar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Data darbar here on Sunday to attend the second day of Urs.

He placed a Chadar and flowers on the shrine. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the development of the country and the prosperity of the people. He also prayed for the oppressed Muslims of Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the renovation project of Data Darbar, while the Secretary Auqaf Punjab gave a briefing about the project and informed about the progress.

Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the devotees coming from all over the country and the world. Saints including Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) taught peace and harmony in the subcontinent, he said, adding that today we need to follow the teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh and other saints.