Mohsin Naqvi Visits F-8 Jinnah Avenue Interchange Project

Published February 11, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the F-8 Jinnah Avenue Interchange project in Islamabad and inspected the finishing work of the under-construction flyover.

During the visit, he set a deadline for 100% completion of the project by February 18.

Interior Minister emphasized the swift completion of all project components, particularly the connecting roads and landscaping. He also met with the workers working on the project and appreciated their hard work. The workers informed the Interior Minister that they were working round the clock to meet the deadline. He praised their efforts and encouraged them to continue working with dedication.

Interior Minister ordered the immediate removal of debris around the project site and stressed that any shortcomings in the beautification work would not be tolerated. He also instructed that work on the connecting roads under the flyover should be expedited.

Federal Secretary of Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha, Chairman CDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa, IG Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon, contractors, and relevant officials were also present on the occasion. The project director briefed the Minister on the progress of the project.

