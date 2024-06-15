ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the historic Fort of the Frontier Constabulary in Shabqadar and conducted a detailed inspection of the said fort which was built in 1813.

The minister showed keen interest in the ancient parts of the fort and the chained gates. Apart from this, the minister also saw the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the rest house which was built in 1837.

It is worth mentioning that Winston Churchill stayed in that rest house in September 1897.

During the reign of Ranjit Singh, the fort was built by Toota Ram, a skilled architect, and named Shankar Garh. In 1839, the Mahmood tribe attacked Shankar Garh Fort and entered the fort by breaking the gates.

Ranjit Singh's son, Sher Singh, conducted an inquiry about the broken gates which was headed by a French general. As a result of the inquiry, the gates were sentenced to be chained for 100 years in 1840. Even after 184 years, the gates remain chained.

Mohsin Naqvi praised the historical significance of the fort and commended it.

He highlighted that FC has rendered invaluable services towards maintaining peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that FC has written stories of bravery in the war against terrorism and the nation is proud of its brave soldiers.

Commandant FC Moazzam Jah Ansari briefed the interior minister about the historical background of the fort and chained gates.

Later, Minister Mohsin Naqvi recorded his comments in the visitors' book.