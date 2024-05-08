Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Visits Frontier Corps North’s Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 07:53 PM

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the headquarters of North Frontier Corps Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the headquarters of North Frontier Corps Balochistan on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Frontier Corps North IG Major General Amir Ajmal Chaudhary welcomed Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi where personnel of Frontier Corps North saluted the Minister.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid wreath of flowers on the martyrs' memorial and recited Fatiha.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs.

He also visited the museum and expressed keen interest in historical artifacts.

The Interior Minister also inspected the modern equipment of Frontier Corps North despite he chaired an important meeting at the headquarters of Frontier Corps North.

He appreciated the services of Frontier Corps North for the establishment of peace in Balochistan saying that people of Balochistan was patriotic while sustainable development of Balochistan was linked to sustainable peace.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was briefed about the professional performance of Frontier Corps North.

Federal Home Secretary Khurram Agha was also with him.

