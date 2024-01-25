Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 11:38 PM

Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, officials of Saudi Arabia and senior officials of the Pakistan Embassy accorded a warm reception to Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on his arrival at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport at Madina Munawara.

CM went straight to Masjid-e-Nabwi (Peace Be Upon Him) and paid a visit to the sacred Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

Mohsin Naqvi offered Nawafil at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and prayed for the prosperity, stability, peace and integrity of Pakistan.

The CM also prayed for the prosperity of the people of Pakistan, safety of the Palestinian Muslims and for the liberation of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

