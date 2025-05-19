Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Visits Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Mohsin Naqvi visits Jinnah square Murree Road Underpass Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Approximately 90% of the work on the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass Project has been completed.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, paid an early morning visit to the project site. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the progress on the construction work.

Interior Minister directed that all construction activities be completed within the stipulated timeframe and emphasized that work on all sections of the project should continue simultaneously around the clock (24/7).

He stated that the construction of the underpass will provide a signal-free corridor from the airport to Murree and Kashmir, saving both time and fuel for citizens.

On this occasion, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave a briefing regarding the the project., He apprised that construction activities are in their final stages and that the roof of the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass has been completed. He further added that work on horticulture and electrical work has also commenced, while the drainage system, road work, and asphalt paving are progressing rapidly.

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

1 hour ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

1 hour ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

2 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

4 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

22 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

22 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan