Mohsin Naqvi visits Jinnah square Murree Road Underpass Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Approximately 90% of the work on the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass Project has been completed.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, paid an early morning visit to the project site. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the progress on the construction work.

Interior Minister directed that all construction activities be completed within the stipulated timeframe and emphasized that work on all sections of the project should continue simultaneously around the clock (24/7).

He stated that the construction of the underpass will provide a signal-free corridor from the airport to Murree and Kashmir, saving both time and fuel for citizens.

On this occasion, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave a briefing regarding the the project., He apprised that construction activities are in their final stages and that the roof of the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass has been completed. He further added that work on horticulture and electrical work has also commenced, while the drainage system, road work, and asphalt paving are progressing rapidly.