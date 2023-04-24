UrduPoint.com

Mohsin Naqvi Visits Mayo Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Mohsin Naqvi visits Mayo Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited Mayo Hospital on the third day of Eid and inquired about health of patients in the emergency ward.

According to official sources, Mohsin Naqvi exchanged Eid greetings with patients and their attendants, and also prayed  for early recovery of patients.

The CM also inquired about the health of an old woman, Sughra Bibi, who got injured during an incident in Sahiwal.

The CM also appreciated spirit of doctors and paramedical staff who were serving patients during Eid holidays.

Mohsin Naqvi said that all out efforts were being made to provide the best health treatment facilities.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr Javed Akramwas also present.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Education Punjab Holidays Sahiwal Women All Best

Recent Stories

Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate ..

Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate in NYUAD Hackathon for Social ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 2 ..

Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 24/7, 365 days a year

6 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO receives CEO of Etihad Water and Electric ..

DEWA CEO receives CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity

6 minutes ago
 Arada completes 114 homes in garden villa communit ..

Arada completes 114 homes in garden villa community at Aljada

2 hours ago
 Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve internat ..

Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve international markets with single wind ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.