Mohsin Naqvi visits Mayo Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited Mayo Hospital on the third day of Eid and inquired about health of patients in the emergency ward.

According to official sources, Mohsin Naqvi exchanged Eid greetings with patients and their attendants, and also prayed for early recovery of patients.

The CM also inquired about the health of an old woman, Sughra Bibi, who got injured during an incident in Sahiwal.

The CM also appreciated spirit of doctors and paramedical staff who were serving patients during Eid holidays.

Mohsin Naqvi said that all out efforts were being made to provide the best health treatment facilities.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr Javed Akramwas also present.