Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry of Narcotics Control

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ministry of Anti-Narcotics on Wednesday.

On his visit, he announced not to use his office in the Ministry of Anti-Narcotics saying office in the ministry of interior is enough for him because offices in two ministries are a waste of resources.

He ordered to post his personal staff in the ministry of narcotics control in another department.

The manpower of the Minister's Office should be used in other necessary places in the Ministry, said Mohsin Naqvi.

Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi was given a special briefing regarding the affairs of the Ministry.

The minister said that drug eradication is the need of the hour to secure the future of future generations and for this purpose the government will use all resources to get rid of the scourge of drugs.