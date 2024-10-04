Mohsin Naqvi Visits Ministry's Control Room
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 11:46 PM
In a late-night visit, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday inspected the Ministry of Interior’s control room, overseeing the city's security operations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) In a late-night visit, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday inspected the Ministry of Interior’s control room, overseeing the city's security operations. During his visit, the minister reviewed the monitoring process of various parts of Islamabad through live CCTV footage.
Minister Naqvi took a hands-on approach in assessing the city's security situation and was briefed on the overall conditions in the capital. The real-time surveillance provided insight into law enforcement efforts to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.
Secretary of Interior Khurram Ali Agha accompanied the minister during the visit.
"No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands," emphasized Minister Naqvi, stressing the government's commitment to upholding security and order. "Maintaining law and order and protecting the lives and property of citizens is the top priority."
The minister further instructed security personnel to maintain strict vigilance over disruptive elements, ensuring peace and stability across the capital.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18
India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in firefight
Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates
Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing
Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane
World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday
PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing educational system in Pakistan
Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack
UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security4 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed5 minutes ago
-
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos5 minutes ago
-
World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday56 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing educational system in Pakistan50 minutes ago
-
DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities50 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bricks51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering51 minutes ago
-
PTI hurting national interests through chaos: Barrister Aqeel51 minutes ago
-
Ranjha blames PTI for sabotaging business activity in Pakistan51 minutes ago
-
CPO holds open court51 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 6 years in prison51 minutes ago