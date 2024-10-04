(@FahadShabbir)

In a late-night visit, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday inspected the Ministry of Interior’s control room, overseeing the city's security operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) In a late-night visit, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday inspected the Ministry of Interior’s control room, overseeing the city's security operations. During his visit, the minister reviewed the monitoring process of various parts of Islamabad through live CCTV footage.

Minister Naqvi took a hands-on approach in assessing the city's security situation and was briefed on the overall conditions in the capital. The real-time surveillance provided insight into law enforcement efforts to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

Secretary of Interior Khurram Ali Agha accompanied the minister during the visit.

"No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands," emphasized Minister Naqvi, stressing the government's commitment to upholding security and order. "Maintaining law and order and protecting the lives and property of citizens is the top priority."

The minister further instructed security personnel to maintain strict vigilance over disruptive elements, ensuring peace and stability across the capital.