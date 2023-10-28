Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Visits Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Mohsin Naqvi visits Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road underpass

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road underpass.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir were also with him.

Due to continuous visits of CM Mohsin Naqvi, digging work of the underpass had been completed

while concrete laying process on the interior roads was ongoing.

The CM conducted a detailed review of construction work of the project and inspected

work on the underpass bed.

Mohsin Naqvi checked construction work of the walls of underpass and directed the authorities to further expedite work on the project.

The CM also directed to continue work on the project in three shifts and complete the remaining work soon.

