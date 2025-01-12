Mohsin Naqvi Visits Old Age Home In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2025 | 09:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) On the invitation of former Federal Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday visited the Old Age Home 'Maskan', in Sialkot.
The minister, along with the destitute women and men residing in Maskan, cut birthday cake of Dr.
Firdous Ashiq Awan and distributed ration among the women and men there.
Mohsin Naqvi said helping the destitute and helpless people was a great quality. Dr. Firdous Ashiq expressed her gratitude to Mohsin Naqvi for visiting Maskan.
Recent Stories
UAE’s first Creators HQ opens, aims to attract 10,000 influencers in next peri ..
15th IRENA Assembly to set energy transition narrative for 2025
Ministry of Finance participates in Consultative Meeting of Islamic Development ..
MoF participates in consultative meeting of Islamic Development Bank Board of Go ..
Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria in Riyadh
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..
70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup
1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Old Age Home in Sialkot3 minutes ago
-
Butchers fined3 minutes ago
-
MCF starts city beautification3 minutes ago
-
E&T inspects 15,000 vehicles in 12th day13 minutes ago
-
Wexnet 2025 concludes, celebrating women entrepreneurs, digital innovation23 minutes ago
-
CM praises security forces23 minutes ago
-
CDA revokes petrol pump lease in sector f-6 over 480 Mln dues43 minutes ago
-
Over 2,800 'criminals' arrested in first 11 days of this year43 minutes ago
-
AVL squad recovers 10 stolen bikes53 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad visits safe city, vows to enhance surveillance and performance53 minutes ago
-
President pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij53 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Praises Security Forces for Successful Operation in North Waziristan53 minutes ago