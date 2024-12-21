Mohsin Naqvi Visits Passport Office
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has completely wiped out the agent mafia from the Garden Town Passport Office for which people paid tributes to him on Saturday
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the Passport Office Garden Town and met the citizens who had come to get their passports. Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the citizens about the process of getting their passports and the citizens expressed their satisfaction with the process.
Talking to the Federal Interior Minister, the citizens said that the immense rush had ended with the 24-hour opening of the Passport Office.
The Interior Minister went to various counters and spoke to the citizens. The minister gave orders to resolve the problems of some citizens on the spot. Some citizens complained about the agent mafia in the area, to which the Federal Interior Minister took immediate notice and ordered a crackdown.
Mohsin Naqvi said that the convenience of citizens is the most precious thing, adding that complaints about delays in obtaining passports are also being addressed.
