Mohsin Naqvi Visits Peshawar, Emphasizes Unity For Peace In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the Chief Minister's Office in Peshawar, where he was warmly received by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

The two leaders discussed critical issues, including the law and order situation in the province and strategies to ensure sustainable peace in the conflict-affected Kurram district.

During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi assured full support to enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "Establishing peace in Kurram is our top priority," he stated, emphasizing the need for collective efforts and consultation with all stakeholders to achieve lasting stability in the region.

Both leaders paid tribute to the sacrifices of law enforcement personnel in the fight against terrorism. "Martyrs are our pride; we salute their eternal sacrifices," said Mohsin Naqvi. Chief Minister Gandapur echoed these sentiments, stating, "The sacrifices of our martyrs are unforgettable. Together, we will confront the menace of terrorism."

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to unity and collaboration between federal and provincial authorities to address the security challenges and ensure peace across the region.

