Mohsin Naqvi Visits Peshawar, Emphasizes Unity For Peace In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the Chief Minister's Office in Peshawar, where he was warmly received by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.
The two leaders discussed critical issues, including the law and order situation in the province and strategies to ensure sustainable peace in the conflict-affected Kurram district.
During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi assured full support to enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "Establishing peace in Kurram is our top priority," he stated, emphasizing the need for collective efforts and consultation with all stakeholders to achieve lasting stability in the region.
Both leaders paid tribute to the sacrifices of law enforcement personnel in the fight against terrorism. "Martyrs are our pride; we salute their eternal sacrifices," said Mohsin Naqvi. Chief Minister Gandapur echoed these sentiments, stating, "The sacrifices of our martyrs are unforgettable. Together, we will confront the menace of terrorism."
The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to unity and collaboration between federal and provincial authorities to address the security challenges and ensure peace across the region.
Recent Stories
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments
Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people
MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza
Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers
Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland
First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Peshawar, emphasizes unity for peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa2 minutes ago
-
Three persons killed, two injured in road mishap32 minutes ago
-
‘Global campaigners for justice must stand with oppressed Kashmiris’: Report32 minutes ago
-
Polio worker dies of heart attack during duty42 minutes ago
-
KP CS agrees to provide security to PESCO infrastructure;intensifies recovery drive52 minutes ago
-
Welcoming winter: Snowfall attracts tourists to Northern Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Three persons killed in firing between two groups1 hour ago
-
Multiple vehicle collision on Faisalabad leaves 12 injured1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's economy shows promising signs of growth as inflation eases: Advisor says1 hour ago
-
Govt taking various steps for promotion of tourism sector in GB2 hours ago
-
Drug dealers arrested,narcotics seized2 hours ago
-
PM congratulates Pakistan cricket team10 hours ago