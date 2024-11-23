Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Visits Police Lines Ahead Of High-profile Belarus Delegation Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Police Lines early Saturday morning to boost the morale of Islamabad’s police force as the city prepares for the arrival of a high-profile delegation from Belarus.

Addressing the officers, the minister commended the dedication of the Islamabad Police to maintaining law and order.

He stressed the importance of heightened security measures ahead of the Belarus delegation's visit on November 24, followed by the Belarusian President's visit on November 25.

“We must ensure the safety of Islamabad at all costs,” Naqvi said, urging the force to work as a cohesive team to secure the Federal capital. He issued a stern warning against anyone attempting to disrupt peace, stating, “This time, anyone taking the law into their hands will not walk away.

The minister emphasized officer safety, instructing the police to wear helmets and protective gear during duty and adhere to all precautionary measures. “Your lives are precious to us,” he told the officers, pledging full support to the force.

Naqvi assured that no efforts would be spared to uphold law and order, vowing that the federal capital's peace and security remain non-negotiable.

Senior officials, including the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, the Chief Commissioner, and the DIG, were present during the minister’s address, alongside a large contingent of police officers.

