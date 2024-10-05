Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Visits Polyclinic Hospital To Meet Injured Police Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday morning visited Polyclinic Hospital to meet police officers who were injured in the line of duty while bravely confronting miscreants belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During his visit, Naqvi personally inquired about the well-being of the injured officers and closely monitored their medical condition.

Praising the unwavering resolve of the officers, Naqvi commended their patience and professionalism in the face of adversity.

"Despite the miscreant activities, you have shown great patience," he said, highlighting their composure under pressure.

The interior minister further lauded their commitment to their duty, stating, "You have set a great example of duty in upholding the law.

"

He expressed pride in their bravery, remarking, "You are the brave sons of Islamabad police, and we are proud of you."

He also acknowledged their significant role in maintaining peace in the capital, adding, "We salute you for ensuring public order in Islamabad."

During the visit, Naqvi directed the hospital administration to provide the best possible medical care to the injured officers, ensuring their swift recovery.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, accompanied Minister Naqvi on his visit, underscoring the government's support for the injured officers and their families during this challenging time.

