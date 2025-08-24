Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Visits Raiwind Tablighi Markaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Mohsin Naqvi visits Raiwind Tablighi Markaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Tablighi Markaz Raiwind on Sunday, where he met with prominent leaders of the Tablighi Jamaat, including Maulana Muhammad Ahmed, Maulana Obaidullah Khurshid, Dr. Saleem, and other key figures.

During the meeting, the Tablighi Jamaat leaders briefed the minister on preparations for the upcoming Global Tablighi Ijtima, scheduled to be held in November.

Appreciating the religious contributions of the Tablighi Jamaat, Mohsin Naqvi assured full government support for the event. He emphasized that the government would facilitate foreign delegations attending the Ijtima and resolve any visa-related issues on a priority basis.

“These guests are highly respected, and the government will ensure their comfort and convenience at every level,” Naqvi said. “They participate in the Ijtima every year, and InshaAllah, they will do so again this year.”

The Interior Minister also offered prayers, asking Allah Almighty to bless and reward the organizers of the Ijtima for their continued service to religion.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Muhammad Ahmed said, “We all must return to Allah, and our guiding principles should be devotion to islam and service to humanity. True success lies in following the path shown by Allah Almighty.”

