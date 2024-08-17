Mohsin Naqvi visits residence of martyred deputy commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of martyred Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Baloch in Mastung.

He met with the father of Zakir Baloch, Kanoor Baloch, his brothers, and other family members. Inspector General Frontier Corps South Balochistan Major General Bilal Sarfraz Khan was also present on the occasion.

Expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Zakir Baloch, Mohsin Naqvi condoled with the father of Zakir Baloch. He announced the financial assistance of Rs. 2 crores for the family of martyred Deputy Commissioner. He also handed over the allotment letter of a plot to the father of Zakir Baloch.

The interior minister conveyed special condolence messages from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shhbaz Sharif.

He stated that this is not a substitute for anyone's life, but a humble effort to take care of the family of martyr Zakir Baloch.

He assured that it is their responsibility to take care of the family of martyrs. He further said, "we are proud of the parents like you who have provided higher education to all their sons".

The minister stated that the entire nation salutes the father of the martyr. He said that Zakir Baloch was a dutiful, hardworking, and brave officer who achieved the highest rank of martyrdom and that martyrs are always alive.

He further said, "Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Baloch will always live in our hearts and we salute his sacrifice as he embraced martyrdom while performing his duties. He prayed that May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of martyred Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Baloch and grant patience to his family".

Regional Police Officer Gwadar, Deputy Commissioner, and high-ranking civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.