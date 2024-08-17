Mohsin Naqvi Visits Residence Of Martyred Deputy Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of martyred Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Baloch in Mastung.
He met with the father of Zakir Baloch, Kanoor Baloch, his brothers, and other family members. Inspector General Frontier Corps South Balochistan Major General Bilal Sarfraz Khan was also present on the occasion.
Expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Zakir Baloch, Mohsin Naqvi condoled with the father of Zakir Baloch. He announced the financial assistance of Rs. 2 crores for the family of martyred Deputy Commissioner. He also handed over the allotment letter of a plot to the father of Zakir Baloch.
The interior minister conveyed special condolence messages from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shhbaz Sharif.
He stated that this is not a substitute for anyone's life, but a humble effort to take care of the family of martyr Zakir Baloch.
He assured that it is their responsibility to take care of the family of martyrs. He further said, "we are proud of the parents like you who have provided higher education to all their sons".
The minister stated that the entire nation salutes the father of the martyr. He said that Zakir Baloch was a dutiful, hardworking, and brave officer who achieved the highest rank of martyrdom and that martyrs are always alive.
He further said, "Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Baloch will always live in our hearts and we salute his sacrifice as he embraced martyrdom while performing his duties. He prayed that May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of martyred Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Baloch and grant patience to his family".
Regional Police Officer Gwadar, Deputy Commissioner, and high-ranking civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal highlights enduring relevance of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s teachings8 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 34 meters on gas theft8 minutes ago
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality28 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign28 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods28 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan28 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood28 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods28 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints28 minutes ago
-
NBF publishes book on ‘Data Analysis in Pakistan'28 minutes ago
-
10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded38 minutes ago
-
Health. minister chairs provincial outbreak committee meeting38 minutes ago