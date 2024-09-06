Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Visits Residence Of Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Mohsin Naqvi visits residence of Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the residence of Shaheed Lieutenant Abdul Moeed, here on Friday.

During the visit, he met the martyr's mother and brothers, Abdul Hanan and Abdul Mateen, and expressed solidarity with them.

He paid a heartfelt tribute to the ultimate sacrifice of Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed, who laid down his life while courageously fighting terrorists. Naqvi highlighted the enduring legacy of the fallen soldier and offered prayers for the elevation of his ranks in the hereafter.

The minister also commended the bravery and resilience of the martyr's mother and brothers. "The courage displayed by Shaheed Lt.

Abdul Moeed's family has strengthened our resolve," Naqvi remarked. He emphasized that the martyrs are the pride of the nation and will always live in the hearts of the people. "Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed's sacrifice will never be forgotten," he added.

The mother of the martyr, while speaking about her son, expressed her unwavering faith in Allah Almighty’s will. "My son was entrusted to me by Allah, and I am content with His decision. Abdul Moeed’s absence is deeply felt, but I take solace in the fact that he has achieved martyrdom, a high honor bestowed by Allah Almighty."

It is important to note that Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed embraced martyrdom in December 2017 while serving in North Waziristan.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Visit December 2017 Family

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

6 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

8 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

8 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

9 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

9 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan