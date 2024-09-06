Mohsin Naqvi visits residence of Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the residence of Shaheed Lieutenant Abdul Moeed, here on Friday.

During the visit, he met the martyr's mother and brothers, Abdul Hanan and Abdul Mateen, and expressed solidarity with them.

He paid a heartfelt tribute to the ultimate sacrifice of Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed, who laid down his life while courageously fighting terrorists. Naqvi highlighted the enduring legacy of the fallen soldier and offered prayers for the elevation of his ranks in the hereafter.

The minister also commended the bravery and resilience of the martyr's mother and brothers. "The courage displayed by Shaheed Lt.

Abdul Moeed's family has strengthened our resolve," Naqvi remarked. He emphasized that the martyrs are the pride of the nation and will always live in the hearts of the people. "Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed's sacrifice will never be forgotten," he added.

The mother of the martyr, while speaking about her son, expressed her unwavering faith in Allah Almighty’s will. "My son was entrusted to me by Allah, and I am content with His decision. Abdul Moeed’s absence is deeply felt, but I take solace in the fact that he has achieved martyrdom, a high honor bestowed by Allah Almighty."

It is important to note that Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed embraced martyrdom in December 2017 while serving in North Waziristan.