Mohsin Naqvi Visits Residence Of Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the residence of Shaheed Lieutenant Abdul Moeed, here on Friday.
During the visit, he met the martyr's mother and brothers, Abdul Hanan and Abdul Mateen, and expressed solidarity with them.
He paid a heartfelt tribute to the ultimate sacrifice of Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed, who laid down his life while courageously fighting terrorists. Naqvi highlighted the enduring legacy of the fallen soldier and offered prayers for the elevation of his ranks in the hereafter.
The minister also commended the bravery and resilience of the martyr's mother and brothers. "The courage displayed by Shaheed Lt.
Abdul Moeed's family has strengthened our resolve," Naqvi remarked. He emphasized that the martyrs are the pride of the nation and will always live in the hearts of the people. "Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed's sacrifice will never be forgotten," he added.
The mother of the martyr, while speaking about her son, expressed her unwavering faith in Allah Almighty’s will. "My son was entrusted to me by Allah, and I am content with His decision. Abdul Moeed’s absence is deeply felt, but I take solace in the fact that he has achieved martyrdom, a high honor bestowed by Allah Almighty."
It is important to note that Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed embraced martyrdom in December 2017 while serving in North Waziristan.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese Ambassador, delegation visits KU4 minutes ago
-
KMC observes Defence Day4 minutes ago
-
Defense Day celebrated at University of Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Delegation of scholars calls on Mohsin Naqvi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain4 minutes ago
-
CDA opens doors to unsolicited proposals for Islamabad's infrastructure development5 minutes ago
-
RWMC organizes walk to mark Defence Day5 minutes ago
-
Gov’t launches orientation program for workers going abroad: Salik5 minutes ago
-
Secy visits Faisalabad Food Authority Lab15 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen pays tribute to Pak Armed Forces15 minutes ago
-
NDRMF preparing application to safe school from natural disasters24 minutes ago
-
Islamabad beautification plan aims to transform city into a model metropolis24 minutes ago
-
PIMS treating 8,000 indoor, outdoor patients, Senate told25 minutes ago