Mohsin Naqvi warns CM KP not to disrupt law and order situation ahead of SCO summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a press briefing at D-Chowk on Saturday, warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership headed by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur not to disrupt law-and-order situation ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

He stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has "crossed all limits" but continues to test the patience of the Federal government.

Naqvi accused the PTI leadership of tasking CM Gandapur to disrupt a law-and-order situation ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit where international heads of state are set to arrive in Pakistan for the first time in years.

"Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur is leading a mob with the intent to storm Islamabad. He is fully responsible for the current situation," Naqvi said, emphasizing Gandapur’s role in orchestrating unrest.

Though Gandapur holds a prominent provincial office, Naqvi warned that there would be consequences for his actions. "He will have to pay the price," said Naqvi. "I still urge the CM and PTI leadership to avoid clashes and not force law enforcement agencies into taking extreme measures."

Despite repeated requests from the federal government to prevent escalation, Gandapur has ignored these warnings, according to Naqvi.

To counter the potential threat, the government has deployed police, Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC), and even called in the Pakistan Army to ensure peace and security.

"The government is unclear about PTI’s specific demands, but it seems their real aim is to sabotage the SCO summit," Naqvi remarked.

He added that dialogue could only happen if Gandapur showed seriousness, stating, "Dialogue is not possible alongside attempts to storm the capital."

When asked about the possibility of imposing an emergency in KPK and arresting the chief minister under Article 6 of the constitution, Naqvi responded that the president and prime minister are in close contact, and all political leadership has been consulted. The interior ministry will implement the agreed-upon strategy in due course.

In a concerning development, Naqvi revealed that Islamabad police have arrested 120 Afghan nationals in the last 48 hours, an alarming sign for the government.

Naqvi also criticized PTI protestors, accusing them of opening fire on police near Pathar Garh and using tear gas shells in large quantities.

He questioned how the protestors acquired the tear gas shells and pointed out that this was not a peaceful protest, as claimed by PTI. “Protestors are armed and have been inciting violence, while law enforcement remains unarmed. However, they are pushing the boundaries, forcing us to consider harsher measures to maintain peace,” Naqvi said, disclosing that 80 to 85 police officers have been injured and were shifted to hospitals for first aid.

Naqvi concluded by reiterating the government’s resolve to safeguard the upcoming SCO summit, stating, "Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has made it clear that no one will be allowed to sabotage this important event."