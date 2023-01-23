UrduPoint.com

Mohsin Naqvi's Appointment Constitutional, To Ensure Fair Elections: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Mohsin Naqvi's appointment constitutional, to ensure fair elections: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the appointment of caretaker chief minister Punjab was made according to the constitution and law and now there would be elections and not the selection in the province.

Imran Khan was worried over Mohsin Naqvi's appointment as caretaker chief minister because this was not done by witchcraft but according to the constitution and law, she said in a tweet on Monday.

She termed Imran a 'foreign agent' who used $3 millions funds of Shaukat Khanum hospital for business purpose.

She also criticized Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman for imposing Usman Buzdar on the people of Punjab.

The minister rejecting the PTI's criticism over caretaker chief minister's appointment said now there would be elections in Punjab and no longer selection as done in 2018.

