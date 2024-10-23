(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Turkiye's Minister of Defense, Yasar Guler, during his visit to Istanbul on Wednesday.

The meeting, which took place amid the backdrop of the International Expo, underscored the commitment of both nations to strengthen their cooperative relationship across various sectors.

During the meeting, Minister Guler expressed gratitude to Minister Naqvi for participating in the International Expo, highlighting the importance of such events in fostering international partnerships.

In turn, Minister Naqvi extended a formal invitation to Minister Guler to attend the Ideas Expo in Pakistan, which aims to showcase innovation and development in the region.

The discussions focused on a range of topics of mutual interest, with both ministers emphasizing the critical need to enhance trade and cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye.

They acknowledged the positive momentum of bilateral relations and expressed a shared commitment to explore further avenues for collaboration, particularly in sectors that benefit both countries.

A key topic of discussion was the potential for increasing meat exports from Pakistan to Turkiye.

The Turkish side assured Minister Naqvi of their full support for facilitating these exports, reflecting Turkiye's interest in bolstering its trade relations with Pakistan. Minister Naqvi welcomed this offer, noting the importance of agricultural and food products in the broader economic partnership.

In addition to trade, Minister Naqvi highlighted the necessity of regular mutual visits to build sustainable cooperation between the two nations.

He stated, “Establishing a strong foundation for bilateral cooperation requires ongoing dialogue and interaction at multiple levels.”

Naqvi also took the opportunity to commend the Turkish government for its exemplary organization of the International Expo, which serves as a platform for countries to showcase their achievements and innovations.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Turkish government and Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkiye, Dr. Yusuf Jind, further emphasizing the high-level nature of this diplomatic dialogue.

As both nations continue to seek ways to enhance their ties, the interior minister’s visit to Turkiye marks a crucial step toward fostering stronger economic and strategic partnerships in the future.