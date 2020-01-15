UrduPoint.com
Mohsin Remembered On His 24th Death Anniversary

Wed 15th January 2020

Mohsin remembered on his 24th death anniversary

The literary circle and poet community across the country had observed 24th death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The literary circle and poet community across the country had observed 24th death anniversary of renowned urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday.

He was born on 5th May in Dera Ghazi Khan, he was brought up in a poor family and experienced economical crises his parents registered his name as Ghulam Abbas which he later changed by adding Mohsin Naqvi as his pen name.

He gained worldwide fame for his strikingly beautiful prose and songs and was also known as the Poet of Ahl-e-bait moreover he did remarkable poetry about the Karbla tragedy which was well accepted and recited all over Pakistan.

He died on 15 January 1996 and was buried in his native town Dera Ghazi Khan.

