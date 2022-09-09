Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha criticizes PTI leader for adopting stubborn attitude in contempt case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Thursday criticized the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for adopting stubborn attitude in contempt of court case.

Imran Khan could not satisfy court in contempt case, he said while talking to a private television channel. Imran Khan has lost several chances extended by court to seek apology, he stated.

He said that court would announce indictment against Imran Khan on September 22.

The PTI leaders are underestimating the powers of national institutions, he said adding that they should show respect to state institutions.

Islamabad High Court, he said had provided maximum time to Imran Khan but PTI leader had lost opportunity to offer apology.

He said that PTI leaders had a history of disrespecting national institutions including Elections Commission of Pakistan.

He said that PML-N leaders had always respected the judiciary and other institutions.