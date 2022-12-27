UrduPoint.com

Mohtarama B.B.'s Struggle For People, Constitutional Supremacy Unrivaled Like Her Name: Sherry

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator, Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said the life and political struggle of martyred Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for the sake of people, constitution, parliament and the country was matchless like her name.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister paid homage on the 15th martyrdom anniversary to the former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson also Mohtaram B.B.

Senator Rehman said, "I salute the martyred Benazir Bhutto on her 15th martyrdom anniversary. The killing of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the killing of humanity. Today, we were deprived off our leader and the country from its future. Shaheed B.B. was a hope for the people of Pakistan, the murderers took away their hope from the people.

" The Minister while eulogizing the martyred leader said Shaheed B.B. was the chain of all the provinces, the killers tried to disintegrate the country by killing her. Asif Ali Zardari foiled this conspiracy by raising the slogan of Pakistan Khape (We want Pakistan). Shaheed B.B. endured detention, imprisonment, exile and other hardships. She raised the funerals of her father, brothers and workers, she added.

"Our leader and the first woman prime minister of the Muslim world was brutally murdered in broad daylight. His family, People's Party and workers are waiting for justice in the murder case of their leader even after 15 years."

