Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto remembered on her 15th martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The 15th martyrdom anniversary of the slain Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto was observed on Tuesday with great zeal and respect amid renewed pledge to make Pakistan stronger and viable in all aspects.

Qura'an Khawani and fateha khawani was held in every corner of the country for the departed soul of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

A large number of people from different walks of life paid rich tributes to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her 15th martyrdom anniversary.

The day began with Quran Khawani at her mausoleum, where a large number of people, including workers and office bearers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were present to pay their respect to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Men, women and children carrying the flags of the PPP chanted the slogans of 'Zinda hay Benazir Zinda hay', 'Charoon soboon ki zanjir Benazir Benazir', and 'Jeay Bhutto'.

As many as 50 welcome camps were set up at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh (Larkana), besides 80 walk-through gates and other security measures at the entry points.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to politician Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary, saying that she was a "crusader for human rights and democracy".

Shehbaz Sharif said Benazir Bhutto left an indelible mark on the politics of the country, adding that the void left by her martyrdom continues to widen over the years.

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. He laid a floral wreath at the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and offered Fateha for "Isal-i-Sawab".

Addressing the main martyrdom anniversary, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged to carry forward his mother's mission and accomplish it within the next 15 years.

"We will together complete this journey. I want to tell them to come and see how many people gathered here in Garhi Khuda Bux. Even after all these years, Bibi's jiyalas (supporters) are still present here. These masses demonstrated their allegiance towards her and have proven that they have not forgotten Benazir or her political ideology. We believe it when we say 'aj bhi Bhutto zinda hay' (Bhutto is alive even today)," Bilawal stressed.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's struggle for the constitution, the parliament, democracy, people's rights, and social improvement will always be remembered.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Benazir handled the relationships of a brave daughter, mother, wife, and sister with great virtue and courage even in very difficult circumstances.

Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman said the life and political struggle of martyred Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for the sake of the people, constitution, parliament, and the country were matchless like her name.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) upholds the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to ensure the supremacy of democracy for which she sacrificed her life.

She said December 27 marks the 15th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. "On this day, we visit the tomb of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to pay homage to the lady who fought all her life for democracy, human rights, and economic rights of people in Pakistan." Former PPP Senator Islmuddin Shaikh, MNA Noman islam Shaikh, and former Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh paid tributes to former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

They said that Shaheed Benazir was a stateswoman and a visionary political leader who achieved a unique status in Pakistani politics due to her extraordinary intelligence, tireless efforts, and bold style of politics.

Member National Assembly Dr. Nafeesa Shah has paid rich tribute to former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary for rendering great sacrifices to strengthen democratic norms in the country.

She said that BB Shaheed gave a clear road-map to strengthen democracy and brought PPP to new heights through her political wisdom and foresightedness as a matchless leader, as evident from her name 'Benazir'.

The sweet memories of charismatic leader Benazir Bhutto, who attained the distinction of being the first elected woman Prime Minister of the Muslim world and two times premier of Pakistan, are still alive in the hearts and minds of the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, who remembered her as the true champion of democracy, a role model and harbinger of peace.

Like other provinces, the people, politicians, civil society, lawyers, human rights activists, and workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Khyber Pakthunkhwa paid glowing tributes to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

The main death anniversary function was held at Garhi Khuda Bux. On this occasion Qura'an Khawani was also held at the mazar of Shaheed Benazir, in Garhi Khuda Bux (Larkana). Free food (lunger) was distributed amongst the people.

The central leaders, leaders, and workers of PPPP from all over the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Northern Areas, and AJK were also among those who placed floral wreaths and offered fateha on Shaheed leaders' graves in Garhi Khuda Bux.

Besides, senators, MNAs, MPAs belonging to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and Federal Council of PPPP also visited the mausoleums of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Z.A Bhutto and offered fateha and placed floral wreaths.

They also visited the grave of the late Begum Nusrat Bhutto and placed floral wreaths and offered fateha.

They also visited the graves of her brothers, the late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, and laid floral wreaths, and offered fateha.