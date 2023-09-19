Open Menu

Mohtasib, Shaheed Benazirabad Holds Open Kacheri

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Mohtasib, Shaheed Benazirabad holds open Kacheri

On the directives of Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Sindh, Aijaz Ali Khan, Regional Director Mohtasib Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari Tuesday held an open kachehry at district account office to resolve issues of government's employees

On the directives of Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Sindh, Aijaz Ali Khan, Regional Director Mohtasib Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari Tuesday held an open kachehry at district account office to resolve issues of government's employees.

The director heard the issues of in service, retired employees and family pensioners regarding pensions, monthly salary, GP Fund, LPR, Gratuity, difference bills and other problems and issued directives on the spot to concerned officials to resolve them.

Addressing on the occasion, he said the open Kacheri was arranged to find and resolve the issues of government's employees and family pensioners.

The director instructed officials of district accounts office to resolve the genuine issues of the employees at the earliest.

He also instructed to settle the issues not only at open Kacheri but during normal days also on priority basis.

The director advised public to take benefit of open Kacheri and get their genuine issues resolved.

