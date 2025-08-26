Mohtasib Takes Notice Of Prolonged Traffic Jams At Islamabad’s D-Chowk
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Taking cognizance of the congestion caused by long queues of the vehicles in the Red Zone, the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has summoned the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad alongwith DG (Environment) and Secretary Transport on Friday, 29 August, 2025 to his office in this regard.
According to the details, the Environment Division, for the past few weeks, has been conducting an exercise to check whether the vehicles plying in the capital are environment friendly or not through a technical process being carried out at the D-Chowk, Islamabad, commencing in the morning and continuing till late in the afternoon.
A number of concerned citizens have approached the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office in this connection, saying that the activity is causing great inconvenience to them and their families.
Responding to these complaints, the Wafaqi Mohtasib has initiated the action.
The process itself has raised questions like why has a sensitive place like the Red Zone been chosen for the inspection of vehicles and placement of environmental stickers on them and whether any awareness campaign has preceded this activity.
He has also enquired why the organization concerned has selected only one point in the entire Federal metropolis for this purpose thereby causing huge congestion in the adjoining areas.
