MoHW allocates funds for repair of govt houses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Housing and Works has allocated special funds for repair maintenance of as many as 2,478 houses and flats (Cat-I to VI) in the federal capital.

The Ministry was entrusted to carry out the maintenance work, adding that minor repairing was being carried out through the inquiry office, which would be completed within 15 days through a contract, an official told APP.

He said it was a fact that the sewerage system of Block No. 54, Category­-V, Sector I­-9/4, Islamabad was in extremely dilapidated condition.

The official said the maintenance work could not be carried out since long time due to nonavailability of funds and the residents of block are facing difficulties as the waste of entire block falls at different places.

He said it was a fact that some pipes of block have been broken. The flats of I-­9/4 were constructed in 1980's and extensive repair work was required to be carried out but due to paucity of funds maintenance work was due since long.

The official said that funds were demanded each financial year but the allocation was not made accordingly. The work would be carried out on receipt of funds.

To a question, he said that after the judgment of Supreme Court in ­2011, the allotment of government houses/quarters were being made strictly on merit on maturity of turn on respective general waiting list of the Federal Government Servants under Rule 6 & 7 of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002.

The official said the general waiting list was being maintained and updated by the Estate Office regularly which was prepared by the information technology section of Estate Office.

He said the federal government employees may apply online or through mail for registration on general waiting list.

The official said the general waiting list was being maintained under Rule 6 of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002 and is also available in the Estate Office website www.estate­office.gov.pk.

\395