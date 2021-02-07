UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHW Allocates Funds For Repair Of Govt Houses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 04:10 PM

MoHW allocates funds for repair of govt houses

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Housing and Works has allocated special funds for repair maintenance of as many as 2,478 houses and flats (Cat-I to VI) in the federal capital.

The Ministry was entrusted to carry out the maintenance work, adding that minor repairing was being carried out through the inquiry office, which would be completed within 15 days through a contract, an official told APP.

He said it was a fact that the sewerage system of Block No. 54, Category-V, Sector I-9/4, Islamabad was in extremely dilapidated condition.

The official said the maintenance work could not be carried out since long time due to nonavailability of funds and the residents of block are facing difficulties as the waste of entire block falls at different places.

He said it was a fact that some pipes of block have been broken. The flats of I-9/4 were constructed in 1980's and extensive repair work was required to be carried out but due to paucity of funds maintenance work was due since long.

The official said that funds were demanded each financial year but the allocation was not made accordingly. The work would be carried out on receipt of funds.

To a question, he said that after the judgment of Supreme Court in 2011, the allotment of government houses/quarters were being made strictly on merit on maturity of turn on respective general waiting list of the Federal Government Servants under Rule 6 & 7 of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002.

The official said the general waiting list was being maintained and updated by the Estate Office regularly which was prepared by the information technology section of Estate Office.

He said the federal government employees may apply online or through mail for registration on general waiting list.

The official said the general waiting list was being maintained under Rule 6 of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002 and is also available in the Estate Office website www.estateoffice.gov.pk.

/778

Related Topics

Islamabad Supreme Court Technology May Government Merit Packaging Limited Housing

Recent Stories

‌‌‏UAE announces 3,093 new COVID-19 cases, 4 ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

DEWA registers patent for Hydronet project to moni ..

2 hours ago

ECI partners with UAE International Investors Coun ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada&#039;s Governor-G ..

4 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.