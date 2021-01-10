MoHW facilitates low income people by initiating housing schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Housing and Works was taking various steps to facilitate low income people of the country by restarting stalled schemes, constructing new apartments worth Rs 109 billion during the last two.

The Ministry has started several schemes worth Rs 5 billion for interest free loans for the low income people for constructing 3 to 5 marla low cost housing units. Some 5,137 housing units are at various stages of completion, an official told APP.

The MoHW revived some stalled projects including Kurri Road Islamabad, Wafaqi Colony Lahore, G-10/2 Islamabad, I-16/3 Islamabad and I-12/1 Islamabad.

These long stalled projects have been put on track and completed by the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA), however, the work on I/16-3 and I/12-1 projects were in progress.

Regarding the initiatives taken in Balochistan, the report said Kuchlak road Quetta project consists of 1,350 housing units, which was inaugurated in 2019 on the land provided by Government of Balochistan.

The official said the membership drive was executed and over 7,700 applications were received and automated balloting was also held successfully.

The PC-I has been approved from Development Working Party (DWP) and endorsed by the PHA-F's board of Directors. Bidding and tendering process has been completed. Letter of commencement to the contractors has been issued and work has been started, he added.

Initiatives taken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PHA Residencia Sorazai Project, Peshawar, he said that land measuring 8500 Kanal was provided by Government of KP and in first phase, PHA-F would construct 10,000 housing units.

Regarding the awareness campaign about the projects, the official said that all kinds of updates about projects/schemes are available on the web page of Ministry of Housing and Works to keep stakeholders/allotees updated.

Simultaneously, he said PHA and FGEHA have their social accounts on Facebook and Twitter, having complete information of the projects/initiatives. Moreover, projects campaigns were also being publicized through newspapers, seminars and media talks.