UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHW Facilitates Low Income People By Initiating Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 02:20 PM

MoHW facilitates low income people by initiating housing schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Housing and Works was taking various steps to facilitate low income people of the country by restarting stalled schemes, constructing new apartments worth Rs 109 billion during the last two.

The Ministry has started several schemes worth Rs 5 billion for interest free loans for the low income people for constructing 3 to 5 marla low cost housing units. Some 5,137 housing units are at various stages of completion, an official told APP.

The MoHW revived some stalled projects including Kurri Road Islamabad, Wafaqi Colony Lahore, G-10/2 Islamabad, I-16/3 Islamabad and I-12/1 Islamabad.

These long stalled projects have been put on track and completed by the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA), however, the work on I/16-3 and I/12-1 projects were in progress.

Regarding the initiatives taken in Balochistan, the report said Kuchlak road Quetta project consists of 1,350 housing units, which was inaugurated in 2019 on the land provided by Government of Balochistan.

The official said the membership drive was executed and over 7,700 applications were received and automated balloting was also held successfully.

The PC-I has been approved from Development Working Party (DWP) and endorsed by the PHA-F's board of Directors. Bidding and tendering process has been completed. Letter of commencement to the contractors has been issued and work has been started, he added.

Initiatives taken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PHA Residencia Sorazai Project, Peshawar, he said that land measuring 8500 Kanal was provided by Government of KP and in first phase, PHA-F would construct 10,000 housing units.

Regarding the awareness campaign about the projects, the official said that all kinds of updates about projects/schemes are available on the web page of Ministry of Housing and Works to keep stakeholders/allotees updated.

Simultaneously, he said PHA and FGEHA have their social accounts on Facebook and Twitter, having complete information of the projects/initiatives. Moreover, projects campaigns were also being publicized through newspapers, seminars and media talks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Facebook Twitter Road Progress 2019 Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives COVID-19 vaccine

41 minutes ago

UAE a key economic partner of South Korea: KITA Ch ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

13 hours ago

Qatar-Saudi border reopens after thaw

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.