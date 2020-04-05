UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHW Receives Over Rs 23 Bln By Issuing Consent Letter To Members

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

MoHW receives over Rs 23 bln by issuing consent letter to members

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Ministry of Housing and Works has received around Rs 23.235 billion from the eligible members who had shown their consent to get residential plots in the multiple residential schemes in the federal capital during the last ten years.

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) issued consent letters to its members for the housing schemes including Green Enclave-I, Green Enclave-II, Thallian Scheme, housing scheme in sector F-14 and F-15 and Park Road Housing Scheme, according to the official documents.

The authority had received Rs1,075,826,328 from the members of Bhara Kahu (GE-I), Rs 6,016,790,090 from Bhara Kahu (GE-II), Rs 11,880,000,000 from Sector F-14 and F-15, Rs 2,462,657,453 from Thallian and Rs 1,800,000,000 from Park Road.

The development work has already started in Green Enclave-I housing scheme where the plots would be handed over to the allottees after the development work was over.

Regarding Green Enclave-II, the joint venture partner could not provide land which resulted into the termination of the contract.

Later, a joint venture agreement on land sharing basis was concluded with another land provider and developer, adjacent to the scheme in October, 2019.

The land up to 6,000 kanals already mutated in the name of the FGEHA and development work started with access to site already completed. The layout plan is in final stage, initial allotment would be made in 30-45 days and development work would start in 60 days and to be ready for possession in one year.

Regarding Thallian scheme, the document said the efforts were underway to resolve access and approach through joint venture partner and National Highway Authority (NHA) from Motorway in form of dedicated interchange.

Whereas, the housing scheme Sector F-14, F-15 and Park Road were presently under litigation in Supreme Court and the development work on the schemes would be started after the decision of the court and acquisition of land in these sectors.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Motorway Road SITE October NHA 2019 From Government Agreement Billion Court Housing

Recent Stories

ITC Abu Dhabi introduces free bus-on-demand servic ..

21 minutes ago

ADNOC Oasis convenience stores reduce prices of ho ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 45 deaths after 2881 cases of Cor ..

37 minutes ago

Japan announces 130 new coronavirus cases

51 minutes ago

UAE launches online campaign for mental support am ..

51 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi and IIAI join forces to boost Artifi ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.