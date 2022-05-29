UrduPoint.com

MoHW Vacates 13 Houses From Government Departments

Published May 29, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Estate Office, Ministry of Housing Works (MoHW) has vacated as many as 13 government residences from the employees of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and one other government department in one and half year.

"The rest of the government accommodations will revert back to the pools of Estate Office," an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

He said the mechanism was decided by the Ministry of Housing and Works and WAPDA authorities amicably in a meeting during last year.

However, the allottees who had been allotted accommodation prior to the promulgation of Accommodation Allocation Rules-2002 would be allowed to retain the government accommodation till their date of superannuation, he added.

To a question, he said the Estate Office has vacated some 1,378 houses from illegal and unauthorized occupants in the Federal capital with the help of local administration during the last three years.

To streamline the allotment process, the official said that as many as 2,245 houses were allotted to the government employees on merit basis.

After the judgment of Supreme Court, he said the allotment of government houses and quarters were being made strictly on merit and maturity of turn on respective general waiting list of the federal government servants under rule 6 & 7 of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002.

He said that general waiting list was being maintained and updated by Estate Office regularly which has been established by the information technology department of Estate Office.

