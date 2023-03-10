MoI plans for digital infrastructure to save cyberspace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom is committed to build a cutting-edge digital infrastructure for a safe cyberspace and a conducive regulatory environment for everyone.

The ministry on its official Twitter account said the initiative was aimed at encouraging "e-governance transparency, financial inclusion, despite many challenges and threats associated with the internet including data privacy, security cybercrimes and fake news."