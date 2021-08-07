UrduPoint.com

MoIB, APP Receive ISO Certificate

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 09:11 PM

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) here on Saturday got International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certificate in recognition of the improved quality standards of management at par with the international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) here on Saturday got International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certificate in recognition of the improved quality standards of management at par with the international level. President Dr. Arif Ali gave away the ISO certificate to Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Mobashir Hasan.

The certificates were given in an event arranged to launch the digitalization of the state media organizations; including the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan, and Digital Media Wing (DMW) at a ceremony held here at the Pakistan-China Friendship Center.

APP achieved the international standard of 9001: 2015 and, 27001: 2013. The building of both the organizations got the certificate after going through a comprehensive check by the experts.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was also present on the occasion.

