MoIB Completes Payment Of Rs 700 M To Media Houses

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 39 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:47 PM

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

Fawad Chaudhary says it will be an injustice now if media houses do not pay salaries to their workers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 29th, 2021) Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday completed payment of 700 million rupees to media houses as per directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain took to Twitter and made this announcement.

The minister said this outstanding amount had not been paid for a long time.

Fawad Chaudhry said the financial difficulties of media workers had been reduced and media houses had also received protection after this payment.

He said it would be an injustice now if media houses do not pay salaries of media workers.

