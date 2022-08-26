UrduPoint.com

MoIB Employees Will Donate In PM's Flood Relief Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MoIB employees will donate in PM's flood relief fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Officers and employees of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its attached departments on Friday decided to donate voluntarily in the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund.

On the Prime Minister's appeal, employees from grades 1 to 16 of the Ministry of Information and its attached departments will voluntarily contribute their one day's salary to the flood relief fund set up to help the people affected by the recent rains and floods, said a press release.

All officers from Grade 17 to Grade 22 had decided to donate their 7 days salary to Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund.

The employees of the Ministry of Information and its attached departments stand with the government and the affected people in this difficult time.

All the employees and officers of the Ministry announced to deposit the aid money in the Flood Relief Fund on the appeals of the Prime Minister and the Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting for the rehabilitation of the flood affected areas and to help the flood victims.

